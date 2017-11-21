Graduate Students Are Terrified by the Republican Tax Plan
Graduate students across the country are now wondering how they will afford school if the House tax bill goes into effect. The bill would tax tuition waivers for graduate students even though waivers only pay for school and do not impact overall income. New York spoke with students about how much their taxes would increase if the bill goes through Congress.
Watch Now
- Jeff Sessions Can’t Recall a Lot of Things
- Donald Trump’s Greatest Hits in the Style of Those Old CD Commercials
- Meet Virginia’s First Transgender Candidate for State Legislature
- A Brief History of North Korea in 3 Minutes
- Confederate Monuments Are Propaganda — Not History
- What the Trump Administration Means When It Says ‘On Notice’
- What Donald Trump Did On His First Presidential Vacation
- Anthony Scaramucci Is Back on TV, and He’s Got a Few Words for Us
- Donald Trump Is His Own Worst Enemy
- Here’s What Trump Has Said on Major Policy Issues Before and After Being Elected
- These Massive Dice Have 120 Sides