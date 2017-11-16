Jeff Sessions Can’t Recall a Lot of Things
The attorney general’s strangely selective memory can’t seem to remember certain details — often about meetings relevant to the inquiry into Russian meddling in the 2016 election — and his evasive answers to congressional Judicial Oversight Committees make that quite clear.
Watch Now
