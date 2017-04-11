Man Arrested After Assaulting Senator Rand Paul at His Home in Kentucky

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senator Rand Paul was assaulted by a man at his home in Bowling Green, Kentucky on Friday afternoon. He senator suffered only minor injuries. His assailant, a 59-year-old Bowling Green resident named Rene Boucher, was subsequently arrested by Kentucky State Police and charged with 4th degree assault, according to WBKO News. One of the senator’s spokespersons explained on Saturday that Paul was “blindsided” in the attack, but that the senator was “fine” and everything was “now a matter for the police.”

It is not yet clear why Boucher attacked Senator Paul, but the FBI is currently investigating the incident to see if it was politically motivated, according to police.

Per KSP, Rene Boucher, 59, assaulted @RandPaul causing minor injury last night Boucher charged 4th degree assault More soon at @bgdailynews pic.twitter.com/5EUthFUOEY — Joe Imel (@joeimel) November 4, 2017

This post will be updated if more information becomes available.