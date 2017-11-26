Meredith, Backed by Koch Brothers, Nears Deal for Time Inc.

Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Time Inc.

The Meredith Corporation is close to a nearly $2 billion deal to buy Time Inc, according to reports from Reuters and others. The two companies are expected to finalize the deal on Sunday night and could make an announcement as early as Monday. Meredith’s bid was bolstered by $600 million from the private equity firm of conservative megadonors Charles and David Koch, but it’s not yet clear if the Koch brothers would have any influence over the combined company or its publications as a result.

The Des Moines-based Meredith publishes the magazines Better Homes and Gardens, Family Circle, and Shape, among others, and Time Inc. owns Time, People, Sports Illustrated, Fortune, Entertainment Weekly, and numerous other print and digital media properties. Time Inc., one of America’s oldest and most storied publishers, has — like most other magazine conglomerates — struggled to adapt to the rise of digital and decline of print. The company has seen its revenue drop every year since 2011, and was spun off from parent company Time Warner in 2014.

In October, Time Inc. announced that it would be restructuring and cutting back circulation of some of its most popular magazines in an attempt to reduce costs and increase profitability. Rumors of a potential acquisition have swirled around the company for a long time; Meredith tried and failed to put together a deal earlier this year after being unable to secure enough financing. They also tried to buy some of Time Inc.’s titles from Time Warner in 2013 before the spin off.

According to the New York Times and Wall Street Journal, Meredith would pay somewhere between $18 to $20 a share for the company, and assume all of its $1.2 billion in debt, but the deal could still fall through at the last minute.