Mitch McConnell Says Roy Moore Should Quit Senate Race

Photo: Wes Frazer/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell became the highest-profile Republican yet to suggest that Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore should drop out of the race after the Washington Post reported allegations that he was sexually involved with teenage girls when he was in his 30s.

McConnell said that Moore should “step aside,” and that he believed the women who have alleged misconduct. Attorney Gloria Allred announced on Monday that another Moore accuser would be coming forward at a press conference.

Several GOP senators have rescinded their endorsements of Moore in recent days, but McConnell and others had initially reacted to the Post report by attaching the caveat “if true” to their condemnations of the candidate. This rhetorical device was echoed by White House advisers over the weekend.

McConnell is extremely unpopular among the anti-establishment Republican crowd that makes up Moore’s base. Nevertheless, his newly unambiguous stance adds to the candidate’s mounting woes.