Robert Mugabe Expected to Resign, Ending 37-Year Rule Over Zimbabwe

Photo: Jekesai Njikizana/AFP/Getty Images

Zimbabwe’s 93-year old dictator, Robert Mugabe, is expected to resign in a nationally televised address on Sunday night, according on Reuters. Earlier in the day, Mugabe was ousted as the leader of his ruling party and was told he would face impeachment by the country’s parliament if he did not resign within 24 hours. Mugabe, who was placed under house arrest following a military takeover on Wednesday, has ruled the country since the end of its war for independence in 1980. So far, his removal appears to have been a bloodless coup.

The Guardian reports that the governing ZANU-PF party held emergency talks on Sunday and voted to remove Mugabe as its leader and expel his wife, who leads the party’s Women’s League, for life. Former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa has been appointed his successor. Mugabe had been refusing to step down, but the pressure from the military and within his own government continued to build, and party and military leaders worked to negotiate his resignation over the weekend.

People cheered and danced in ZANU-PF headquarters following the vote to oust Mugabe on Sunday:

This is Mugabe’s political party dancing after sacking him & expelling his wife. Today is historic in Zimbabwe... pic.twitter.com/sfOEp3onju — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) November 19, 2017

On Saturday, thousands of Zimbabweans held a rally opposing Mugabe in the nation’s capital, Harare, tearing up pictures of Mugabe and marching on his office and residence carrying banners. The Sunday Times’s Christina Lamb was there, and said that the diverse protests “felt like a revolution,” and that the fear that Zimbabweans had of Mugabe finally seemed to be gone.

Photo: Zinyange Auntony/AFP/Getty Images

The former vice president who looks likely to become the next leader of the country, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was fired by Mugabe two weeks ago in a power grab meant to establish Mugabe’s wife, Grace, as his likely successor. Mnangagwa, a former intelligence chief and senior official in the ZANU-PF party, had strong support from within the military, and his firing precipitated the coup, which Mnangagwa and military leaders had apparently already been planning. Exactly how much of an improvement Mnangagwa will be over Mugabe remains an open question, however. He was responsible for repressing opposition political parties in Zimbabwe from 2000 to 2008, and his critics have accused him of having his own autocratic tendencies.