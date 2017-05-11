Multiple People Dead After Mass Shooting at South Texas Church

Multiple people have been killed following a mass shooting at a church in a small town outside San Antonio, Texas. KSAT News reports that an as-of-yet unidentified gunman walked into First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas at about 11:30 am on Sunday morning and began shooting. The gunmen is reportedly dead, and it’s not yet clear what his motive was.

Initial reports regarding mass shootings are often incorrect, Wilson County Commissioner Paul Pheil told mySA that more than 20 people may have been killed. Another local official told mySA that there were 25 dead and 15 wounded. A nearby hospital said that multiple gunshot victims had been transported there.

A KSAT journalist reported that neighbors told him that it sounded as though the gunman had reloaded multiple times, and that around 50 people may have been attending the service that was underway at the time of the attack.

The FBI and Texas Ranger Division are currently investigating. President Trump also tweeted about the tragedy on Sunday afternoon.

This is the scene of the shooting st the church pic.twitter.com/0sf1woffOl — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) November 5, 2017

At least 6 helicopters called to transport victims pic.twitter.com/GTwwQfPx6L — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) November 5, 2017

FBI just arrived on the scene. The scene is getting pushed back. pic.twitter.com/vyIyNPZHou — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) November 5, 2017

