At Least 25 Dead After Mass Shooting at South Texas Church

At least 25 people have been killed and as many as 30 wounded following a mass shooting at a church in a small town outside San Antonio, Texas. At about 10:30 am Sunday, an as-of-yet unidentified gunman walked into First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas and began shooting. CNN reports that the gunman was later killed by police chase. His motive is not yet know, either.

A Wilson County sheriff has told NBC News that the gunman killed 24 people, and KSAT News reports that as many as 30 people were wounded. Initial reports also indicate that children were among the casualties, including the 14-year-old daughter of First Baptist’s pastor, Frank Pomeroy.

KSAT journalists reported that, according to neighbors, the gunman may have been “in full gear” and sounded like he may have reloaded multiple times. It seems that around 50 people would likely have been attending the service that was underway at the time of the attack.

The FBI, ATF, and Texas Ranger Division are currently investigating. President Trump also tweeted about the tragedy on Sunday afternoon.

This is the scene of the shooting st the church pic.twitter.com/0sf1woffOl — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) November 5, 2017

At least 6 helicopters called to transport victims pic.twitter.com/GTwwQfPx6L — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) November 5, 2017

FBI just arrived on the scene. The scene is getting pushed back. pic.twitter.com/vyIyNPZHou — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) November 5, 2017

People are gathering at the Community Building learning what they can about their family and friends. Heartbreaking news and tears. pic.twitter.com/Rj55JKtTmG — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) November 5, 2017

Family members and residents are gathered here at the Community Building; they’re moving media to another location in town pic.twitter.com/yACALmwaiH — Rachel D. Rice (@RachelDRice) November 5, 2017

This post will be updated as new information becomes available.