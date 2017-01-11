Photo: Craig Ruttle/AP

The Latest

• A note found in the vehicle reportedly says the attack was carried out in the name of ISIS.

• Five of the people killed have been identified as Argentine tourists celebrating their 30-year high school reunion.

The Attack

Eight people were killed and at least were 11 injured in downtown Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon after a driver in a pickup truck deliberately steered his vehicle into a long stretch of bike path. He then jumped from the vehicle and ran up and down the highway, brandishing a pellet gun and a paintball gun. He was shot in the abdomen by a police officer and taken into custody.

The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov of Tampa, Florida. He is an Uzbek national who came to the U.S. in 2010. He remained in critical condition on Tuesday evening.

BREAKING: Exclusive photo of NYC terrorist identified as Sayfullo Saipov of Tampa, Florida https://t.co/cIYPy3QrXk pic.twitter.com/U9cb3dwWl4 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) October 31, 2017

Saipov was heard yelling “Allahu Akbar!” before he was shot. Several outlets reported that a note found at the scene said the attack was carried out in the name of ISIS. According to CNN, law enforcement sources found one note written in English in the vehicle. The New York Times reported that investigators found notes handwritten in Arabic near the truck. Other officials said they have yet to find evidence of direct ties between Saipov and ISIS, so they’re treating it as an attack only inspired by ISIS.

“This was an act of terror, and a particularly cowardly act of terror, aimed at innocent civilians, aimed at people going about their lives who had no idea what was about to hit them,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a press conference.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the suspect acted alone, and there is “no evidence to suggest a wider plot or a wider scheme.” A joint investigation between the FBI and New York Police Department is underway.

Saipov, driving a flatbed pickup truck rented from Home Depot, entered a stretch of bike path near Houston Street, adjacent to the West Side Highway, and drove for about 20 blocks. The New York Daily News reported that a witness “watched in disbelief as the driver of the speeding truck ran down a pair of Citi Bike riders about 50 feet apart, catching both from behind on the busy bike path alongside the Hudson River.” Six bikers died at the scene, and two more later in Manhattan hospitals.

Saipov crashed into a school bus at Chambers Street, injuring two adults and two children on the bus. He then exited the truck, brandishing a paintball gun and a pellet gun. A uniformed police officer confronted Saipov near Stuyvesant High School, shooting him multiple times. He is expected to survive.

The Aftermath

A video apparently taken from the scene showed several bikers on the ground after being hit by the truck.

This video appears to show the immediate aftermath of attack in NYC today—mangled bikes along the West Side Highway pic.twitter.com/3gYBz1Z2lT — Jack Smith IV (@JackSmithIV) October 31, 2017

“What happened was there was a car crash … he came out of one of the cars. He had two guns. We thought it was a Halloween thing. He started running around the highway. There was another guy in a green shirt that was chasing him around,” a student at nearby Stuyvesant High School told the New York Post.

A high schooler caught the aftermath of the attack on video:

Olivia Raykhman, 14, described efforts to rescue children from the wrecked school bus to the New York Times. “They were sawing through a school bus window. They broke all of the windows and were trying to pull kids out. There was a man covering a child with a blanket. There was one kid who was stuck,” she said.

New York’s Madison Mills was at the scene, and interviewed an eyewitness who described the scene:

An account of the incident.

The Victims

Officials said six people were declared dead at the scene, and two died later at the hospital. At least 11 other people were taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Five of the people killed were Argentine tourists celebrating their 30-year high school reunion, according to a senior official in Santa Fe Province. Argentine authorities identified them as Hernán Mendoza, Diego Angelini, Alejandro Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij and Hernán Ferruchi. A sixth member of the group, Martín Ludovico Marro, was wounded.

Belgian officials said one person who was killed and three who were injured were from Belgium.

Reactions to the Attack

President Trump was briefed on the matter, and tweeted multiple times in response:

In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

We must not allow ISIS to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere. Enough! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

My thoughts, condolences and prayers to the victims and families of the New York City terrorist attack. God and your country are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

As the investigation into the attack continues, officials announced that Greenwich Village’s annual Halloween parade will go on as planned, with an increased security presence.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.