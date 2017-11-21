New Doug Jones Ad Quotes Ivanka Trump

A new ad for Doug Jones, the Democratic candidate for Senate in Alabama, quotes Ivanka Trump and two Republican lawmakers denouncing Roy Moore, his Republican opponent, who has been accused of sexual misconduct involving several teenage girls.

Voiceover: “Conservative voices putting children and women over party. Doing what’s right.” pic.twitter.com/gadoU4lfh0 — Medium Buying (@mediumbuyingllc) November 21, 2017

The ad features Ivanka Trump, who said, “There’s a special place in hell for people who prey on children and I have no reason to doubt the victims’ accounts.” It also quotes Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who formerly occupied the seat Moore and Jones are vying for, and Republican Alabama senator Richard Shelby, who said that he will “absolutely not vote for Roy Moore.”

Unlike his oldest daughter, President Trump has been tight-lipped about the Alabama election, even as most national Republicans have distanced themselves from Moore. But on Monday, White House couselor Kellyanne Conway indirectly made the case for voters to put tax cuts ahead of their (possible) disgust and pull the lever for the Republican.

Even before the sexual-abuse allegations surfaced, Jones had been running a campaign centered around Moore’s clear unfitness for office — likely the only strategy that has a chance of working in deep-red Alabama.