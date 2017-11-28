North Korea Fires First Missile Since September

Photo: KCNA via KNS/AFP/Getty Images

After weeks of relative quiet, North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Tuesday. As of Tuesday afternoon, the missile was sailing eastward over Japan, but further details were sketchy.

The launch was first reported by the Yonhap news agency reports, which cited South Korean military officials. U.S. officials later confirmed it.

In September, North Korea carried out its sixth nuclear test, a provocation that led President Trump to repeatedly threaten the destruction of the country. Kim Jong-un upped his rhetorical war in response, memorably caling the president a “mentally deranged U.S. dotard.” Since then, North Korea’s pausing of tests has at least temporarily cooled President Trump’s rhetoric. During his trip to Asia in October, he even broached the idea of befriending Kim Jong-un.

But on November 20, Trump decided to re-list North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism, a classification that had been dropped during the Bush administration.