The Senators Who Have Fled Roy Moore: A Running List

The trickle of GOP senators who had broken decisively from Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore turned into a flood on Monday after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he “believed the women” accusing Moore of sexual misconduct (a fifth woman came forward on Monday), and urged him to exit the race. Some lawmakers have said that even if Moore prevails, he shouldn’t be allowed to serve in the Senate. As of Monday evening, only two senators who had previously endorsed Moore have not publicly cut ties: Rand Paul and Ted Cruz. Below is a running list, in reverse chronological order, of upper-chamber Republicans who have indicated that they don’t think Moore is fit to join them.
Monday:
Sunday:
Friday:
(Flake had previously spoken out against Moore, and said on Monday that he prefers Democrat Doug Jones in the Alabama Senate race.)
Thursday (day initial story was published)
