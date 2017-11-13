Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

1 min ago

The Senators Who Have Fled Roy Moore: A Running List

Only two GOP senators publicly remain in his camp.

12 mins ago

How the Democrats Can Make Inroads in the South

The landscape is tough, but demographic change, voter-registration efforts, and a little luck could go a long way toward reviving southern Democrats.

5:31 p.m.

Trump Administration Working to Keep U.S. Medicine Most Expensive in the World

Another industry allowed to regulate itself.

4:19 p.m.

Jurors Deadlocked in Senator Menendez Corruption Trial

The judge asked them to give it another shot.

3:36 p.m.

Roy Moore Is Not the World’s Brightest Alleged Child Molester

The Alabama Republican Senate candidate asked to sign the yearbook of one of his alleged victims.

3:30 p.m.

No, Sexual Abuse of Minors Isn’t a Plus for Alabama Voters

Alabama’s patriarchal culture may provide some cover for sexual predators. But a more likely reason for sympathy for Roy Moore is hatred of the media.

3:23 p.m.

Fifth Woman Accuses Roy Moore of Sexually Assaulting Her When She Was a Teenager

“You’re just a child. I am the district attorney of Etowah County and if you tell anyone about this, no one will ever believe you.”

1:51 p.m.

Trump Argues That GOP Tax Bill Should Do More for the Rich

The president promised that his tax plan wouldn’t help the wealthy. Now, he’s demanding a new tax break for millionaires.

11:53 a.m.

Mitch McConnell Says Roy Moore Should Quit Senate Race

“I believe the women.”

11:14 a.m.

Casting a Skeptical Eye on the AT&T Building Renovation

Ripping off a lot of the granite skin is not the answer to the problems afflicting 550 Madison Avenue.

11:14 a.m.

Worldwide Carbon Emissions Projected to Rise Again This Year

Turns out we hadn’t seen the peak yet.

10:23 a.m.

Joe Biden Really Wants You to Know He Might Run for President

He may even been feeding the press quotes under a pseudonym to fuel speculation.

9:26 a.m.

George H.W. Bush Accused of Groping Woman When She Was Only 16

This is the sixth woman to come forward with an allegation about the former president.

9:14 a.m.

Why Does Trump Talk About Putin Like Putin’s His Boss?

The dominance-obsessed president warns Americans not to make Putin angry.

8:15 a.m.

Racism May Have Gotten Us Into This Mess, But Identity Politics Can’t Get Us Out

Ta-Nehisi Coates tells us that Donald Trump’s racial appeal makes him America’s first white president. But how do we make him the last?

8:00 a.m.

After Trump Will Be Another Trump — and This One Could Be More Dangerous

Liberals ecstatic over this month’s election must not forget: Even after this demagogue is finished, a new one will rise in his place.

5:56 a.m.

Powerful Earthquake Near Iran-Iraq Border Kills Hundreds

The 7.3 magnitude earthquake was felt as far away as Israel.

5:08 a.m.

Trump Hails ‘Great Relationship’ With Duterte, Ignores Human-Rights Questions

The president of the Philippines called reporters “spies,” which made Trump chuckle.

2:11 a.m.

Roy Moore Threatens to Sue Washington Post for Sexual-Misconduct Report

He did not offer any timeframe for taking legal action, saying, “We’ve still got investigations going on.”

Yesterday at 11:57 p.m.

Slain Green Beret Reportedly Turned Down Navy SEALs’ Stolen Money

The SEALs are said to be suspected of strangling Staff Sergeant Logan Melgar in Mali last June.