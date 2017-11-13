Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

6:28 p.m.

The Senators Who Have Fled Roy Moore: A Running List

Only two GOP senators publicly remain in his camp.

6:17 p.m.

How the Democrats Can Make Inroads in the South

The landscape is tough, but demographic change, voter-registration efforts, and a little luck could go a long way toward reviving southern Democrats.

5:31 p.m.

Trump Administration Working to Keep U.S. Medicine Most Expensive in the World

Another industry allowed to regulate itself.

4:19 p.m.

Jurors Deadlocked in Senator Menendez Corruption Trial

The judge asked them to give it another shot.

3:36 p.m.

Roy Moore Is Not the World’s Brightest Alleged Child Molester

The Alabama Republican Senate candidate asked to sign the yearbook of one of his alleged victims.

3:30 p.m.

No, Sexual Abuse of Minors Isn’t a Plus for Alabama Voters

Alabama’s patriarchal culture may provide some cover for sexual predators. But a more likely reason for sympathy for Roy Moore is hatred of the media.

3:23 p.m.

Fifth Woman Accuses Roy Moore of Sexually Assaulting Her When She Was a Teenager

“You’re just a child. I am the district attorney of Etowah County and if you tell anyone about this, no one will ever believe you.”

1:51 p.m.

Trump Argues That GOP Tax Bill Should Do More for the Rich

The president promised that his tax plan wouldn’t help the wealthy. Now, he’s demanding a new tax break for millionaires.

11:53 a.m.

Mitch McConnell Says Roy Moore Should Quit Senate Race

“I believe the women.”

11:14 a.m.

Casting a Skeptical Eye on the AT&T Building Renovation

Ripping off a lot of the granite skin is not the answer to the problems afflicting 550 Madison Avenue.

11:14 a.m.

Worldwide Carbon Emissions Projected to Rise Again This Year

Turns out we hadn’t seen the peak yet.

10:23 a.m.

Joe Biden Really Wants You to Know He Might Run for President

He may even been feeding the press quotes under a pseudonym to fuel speculation.

9:26 a.m.

George H.W. Bush Accused of Groping Woman When She Was Only 16

This is the sixth woman to come forward with an allegation about the former president.

9:14 a.m.

Why Does Trump Talk About Putin Like Putin’s His Boss?

The dominance-obsessed president warns Americans not to make Putin angry.

8:15 a.m.

Racism May Have Gotten Us Into This Mess, But Identity Politics Can’t Get Us Out

Ta-Nehisi Coates tells us that Donald Trump’s racial appeal makes him America’s first white president. But how do we make him the last?

8:00 a.m.

After Trump Will Be Another Trump — and This One Could Be More Dangerous

Liberals ecstatic over this month’s election must not forget: Even after this demagogue is finished, a new one will rise in his place.

5:56 a.m.

Powerful Earthquake Near Iran-Iraq Border Kills Hundreds

The 7.3 magnitude earthquake was felt as far away as Israel.

5:08 a.m.

Trump Hails ‘Great Relationship’ With Duterte, Ignores Human-Rights Questions

The president of the Philippines called reporters “spies,” which made Trump chuckle.

2:11 a.m.

Roy Moore Threatens to Sue Washington Post for Sexual-Misconduct Report

He did not offer any timeframe for taking legal action, saying, “We’ve still got investigations going on.”

Yesterday at 11:57 p.m.

Slain Green Beret Reportedly Turned Down Navy SEALs’ Stolen Money

The SEALs are said to be suspected of strangling Staff Sergeant Logan Melgar in Mali last June.