Trump Babbles Incoherently While Attempting to Read Speech in South Korea

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump has long entertained Republican audiences by implying that Barack Obama lacks the intelligence to speak in public without the aid of a teleprompter. And while it is true that Trump enjoys extemporaneous speech — within the tight confines of his very limited vocabulary — he continues to prove that reading text from a teleprompter is not always easy, at least not for him. Here is the president of the United States attempting to give a simple toast in South Korea:

Together, our nations remind the world of the boundless potential of societies that choose freedom over tyranny, and who set the free. And we will free, and we will sacrifice, and we will hope, and we will make things beautiful, especially the aspirations of your people.

Perhaps it sounded better in the original Russian.