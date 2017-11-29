Trump Continues to Cultivate the Republican Party’s Alliance With Fascism

Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Since he emerged as a national candidate, Donald Trump has collapsed the political and ideological space between the Republican Party and the fascist right. The latest manifestation of this change is Trump’s retweeting a series of snuff videos by Jayda Fransen, leader of the far right Britain First Party.

Fransen is obviously thrilled to be legitimized by the purported leader of the free world.

THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, DONALD TRUMP, HAS RETWEETED THREE OF DEPUTY LEADER JAYDA FRANSEN'S TWITTER VIDEOS! DONALD TRUMP HIMSELF HAS RETWEETED THESE VIDEOS AND HAS AROUND 44 MILLION FOLLOWERS! GOD BLESS YOU TRUMP! GOD BLESS AMERICA! OCS @JaydaBF @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/BiQfQkTra9 — Jayda Fransen (@JaydaBF) November 29, 2017

In related developments, Sebastian Gorka, a former Trump adviser with deep ties to a far-right Hungarian political party, has secured a relationship with the Heritage Foundation, a bulwark of the conservative-movement apparatus. And Roy Moore, who has proclaimed Christianity as the sole legitimate basis for American law and denied the right of Muslims to serve in Congress, is leading in the polls despite multiple charges of child molestation.

It would be inaccurate to suggest that the Republican Party is on the main a fascist party. The bulk of Republicans are, as they have been for a generation, primarily dedicated to reducing regulation of business and taxation on the wealthy. Trump has aligned that long-standing orientation with a new openness to fascist and nakedly racist politics.