Photo: Evan Agostini/Getty Images

President Trump has always insisted that the 16-plus women who’ve accused him of sexual misconduct are all lying, and in recent days we’ve learned he now denies that he ever bragged that when you’re famous you can “just start kissing” beautiful women or even “grab ’em by the pussy” – though the comment is on tape, and he later admitted it was him and apologized.

In case Trump’s possibly delusional claims are making anyone else doubt their sanity, a new report from the Daily Beast confirms that is exactly the kind of vulgar remark our commander-in-chief once tended to utter. While being profiled for Maximum Golf magazine in 2000, Trump reportedly pointed out a “young socialite” at Mar-a-Lago and told a reporter “there is nothing in the world like first-rate pussy.”

Michael Corcoran, the journalist who wrote the piece, says the reason no one remembers the line is that the now-defunct magazine’s editor-in-chief changed the quote to “there is nothing in the world like first-rate talent.”

Joe Bargmann, Corcoran’s editor at Maximum Golf, confirmed that account. “I was asked to change the last word of the story from ‘pussy.’ When I refused, my top editor changed the quote,” Bargmann told the Daily Beast.

The magazine’s editor-in-chief, Michael Caruso, has not responded to requests for comment. The White House also declined to answer questions about the report.

It’s doubtful that this story will jog Trump’s memory. Months before the election, Trump gleefully repeated a comment a supporter shouted about fellow candidate Ted Cruz: “He’s a pussy!” And Fox News’s Tucker Carlson recalled that Trump once responded to quip about his hair by saying “But I get more pussy than you do.” Yet, the New York Times reported yesterday that when the campaign first learned of the Access Hollywood tape’s existence, “Mr. Trump said the words described by the newspaper did not sound like things he would say, according to two people familiar with the discussions.”