Trump Tweets Awesome Video of Him Being Totally Awesome

To commemorate his mostly catastrophe-free trip to Asia (except for the part where he called Kim Jong-un “short and fat,” plus several other moments that probably would have ended anyone else’s political career), President Trump tweeted a strange video scrapbook of his trip over a soundtrack of Europop elevator music.

The video, which features President Trump’s awkward group handshake with world leaders, the rolling out of the red carpet he was so thrilled with, and gratuitous shots of American flags and fighter jets, is a little slicker than the comically sloppy productions we’ve seen coming out of this White House. But it still looks like it was made by a homeless man’s Michael Bay.

The whole enterprise has the feel of a vanity project commissioned by the obscure autocrat of a former Soviet republic – which of course is Trump’s entire aesthetic.