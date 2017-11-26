Trump Tweets Further Support for Roy Moore

Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump, in a pair of tweets on Sunday, reiterated his support for — and effective endorsement of — Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who stands accused of sexually harassing and/or assaulting multiple teenage girls. Though Trump avoided mentioning Moore by name on Sunday, he instead endorsed the importance of preventing Moore’s opponent, Democrat Doug Jones, from being elected on December 12. In other words, Trump continues to make — at best — a call to vote for the lesser of two evils, and in the president’s mind, it is less evil to be an accused sexual predator of teenage girls than a generic Democrat:

The last thing we need in Alabama and the U.S. Senate is a Schumer/Pelosi puppet who is WEAK on Crime, WEAK on the Border, Bad for our Military and our great Vets, Bad for our 2nd Amendment, AND WANTS TO RAISES TAXES TO THE SKY. Jones would be a disaster! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2017

In a followup tweet, Trump revisited his ultimately unsuccessful endorsement of Roy Moore’s primary opponent, Luther Strange, in what may have been an acknowledgment that he went against his instincts (to support Moore) then, and won’t do so again:

I endorsed Luther Strange in the Alabama Primary. He shot way up in the polls but it wasn’t enough. Can’t let Schumer/Pelosi win this race. Liberal Jones would be BAD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2017

GOP senator John Thune subsequently suggested a path-not-taken for Trump, since it is in fact possible to oppose Jones without tacitly endorsing a man who was reportedly banned from a shopping mall because he wouldn’t stop hitting on minors:

On @FoxNewsSunday, @SenJohnThune responded to Trump’s tweet against @GDouglasJones : I would like to see the President come out and support what many of us have said, that “Roy Moore needs to step aside, allow somebody else to be a write in candidate, we can win that seat.” pic.twitter.com/f3N4yJm6Vc — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) November 26, 2017

But that would require Trump to reject Moore, which the president, who has also been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, has shown zero interest in doing. Sunday was not the first time Trump has essentially endorsed Moore, after all. He attacked Jones along similar lines last week, while also emphasizing that Moore has denied that he has sexually assaulted or harassed teenagers, and so, “You have to listen to him also.” On Saturday, the New York Times reported that, according to Trump’s advisers, the president still seems inclined to believe that Moore is innocent.