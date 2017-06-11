Trump Under Fire for Improper Fish Feeding Technique

Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

If you long a simpler time when people got upset about the color of the president’s suit, his distaste for particular vegetables, or the first lady briefly touching Queen Elizabeth II’s back, there’s finally a Trump scandal for you.

Trump just started his 12-day trip to Asia, which promises to be a difficult operation – and not just because one of the primary topics of discussion is North Korea’s nuclear ambitions. There’s all sorts of protocol that foreign leaders are expected to adhere to when visiting the region. Some examples, from the AP:

When in Asia, make sure handshakes aren’t too long — or short. Don’t bobble names or titles. Stifle the critical tweets. Don’t question the food.

Also, don’t overfeed the fish.

Trump became the latest U.S. president to display poor etiquette in Japan on Monday, when feeding the koi carp of Akasaka Palace with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. It is traditional for world leaders to stop and view the fish, and Trump was given a bowl of fish food and invited to join Abe in delicately spooning pellets to the fish. Eventually, Trump lost patience and dumped out the rest of his bowl, making Secretary of State Rex Tillerson chuckle.

President Trump feeds fish with PM Shinzo Abe in Japan, then pours the entire box of food into the koi pond. pic.twitter.com/CQjGGf5k0J — Veronica Rocha (@VeronicaRochaLA) November 6, 2017

Fish lovers on Twitter were appalled, since overfeeding can make koi sick. As The Guardian notes, it’s likely a palace employee was dispatched to remedy whatever issues were caused by Trump’s indelicate feeding technique. Still, some welcomed the opportunity to take a break from the horrifying news in recent days and indulge in fish puns and Trump jokes.

Abe: These are for feeding koi. Just drop a few in and...



Trump: I've got a 1:30 tee time, so...#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/4vWz0mg4Ky — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 6, 2017

TRUMP: So Obama just gave them a few flakes?



ABE: Yes. These ceremonial Koi are very sensitive to foo— pic.twitter.com/fMSXuAtzME — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) November 6, 2017

PM Abe: careful Mr. Trump, feeding the fish too fast will scare them off!

Trump: don't be so koi pic.twitter.com/O9aOj5kziy — turkeri (@KeriGergich) November 6, 2017

Trump refuses to feed the fish properly until Japanese automakers start making their cars in the US. pic.twitter.com/HE3ck63m9Q — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) November 6, 2017

Abe's face as Trump dumps out the fish food - need a name for that "look at this fucking guy" foreign leader face. — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) November 6, 2017