Trump Calls for NBC to Fire Joe Scarborough Over ‘Unsolved Mystery’

President Trump on Wednesday continued his gleeful attacks on NBC News in the wake of Matt Lauer’s firing and called for the network to investigate and “terminate” Joe Scarborough for an “unsolved mystery” that Trump says “took place in Florida years ago.”

So now that Matt Lauer is gone when will the Fake News practitioners at NBC be terminating the contract of Phil Griffin? And will they terminate low ratings Joe Scarborough based on the “unsolved mystery” that took place in Florida years ago? Investigate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

The “mystery” he’s referring to relates to the death of a 28-year-old woman in the then-Congressman’s district office in 2001. Lori Klausutis died, according to the medical examiner, after passing out and hitting her head on a desk. Police have said there was no foul play, leaving little “unsolved” about this mystery.

Still, some of Scarborough’s biggest haters have repeatedly brought up the story over the years and suggested that TV host played a role in Klausutis’s death. Scarborough doesn’t like it when people do this and it’s a safe bet that Trump knows that.

This is the second time Trump has bashed Scarborough, once accused of being a Trump lapdog, since becoming president.