Donald Trump’s Greatest Hits in the Style of Those Old CD Commercials
Trump has said and done a lot of outrageous things over the last few years, some of which could make some pretty catchy songs. For the holidays, treat yourself or a loved one to this wonderful collection of Trump’s Greatest Hits (interpreted like one of those CD-collection commercials from the ’90s). You won’t believe how many tremendous moments are captured on this two-disc set.
Watch Now
