Virginia’s First Transgender Candidate for the State Legislature Would Rather Talk About Traffic
Since the election of Donald Trump, there’s been a huge uptick in women running for office in local elections. Danica Roem, is facing 25-year Republican incumbent Bob Marshall, who recently introduced a bill that would require government buildings to maintain separate bathrooms for men and women, for a seat in the Virginia House of Delegates. If she wins tomorrow’s election, she’ll be the first transgender elected official in the state. But as New York found on the campaign trail with Roem, she’d rather talk about fixing traffic in her district than her gender identity.
