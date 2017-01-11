What We Know About New York Terror Attack Suspect Sayfullo Saipov

Photo: ST. CHARLES COUNTY DEPT. OF CORR/AFP/Getty Images

On Tuesday afternoon in Lower Manhattan, a truck driver ran through a mile-long section of bike path, leaving eight people dead and 11 injured. He then leapt from the vehicle, shouting “Allahu Akbar!” as he brandished a pellet gun and a paintball gun. When he refused orders to drop the weapons, NYPD officer Ryan Nash shot him in stomach and took him into custody.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, underwent surgery on Tuesday night and is expected to survive. In handwritten notes recovered at the scene, Saipov reportedly said he carried out the attack for ISIS.

Those who knew the Uzbek immigrant said they saw no signs that he was a potential terrorist. He had lived in Ohio and Florida, working as a truck driver, and after a move to New Jersey, he began driving for Uber. So far, the only legal infraction that’s come to light stems from a traffic citation. In 2015 he was fined in Missouri for a cracked right side brake, and months later a warrant was issued for his arrest. Saipov was arrested in October 2016, and posted $200 bond. The money was used to pay his fine when he failed to show up to a court appearance.

But according to the New York Times, he had been on the radar of federal authorities. That investigation was unrelated to Tuesday’s attack, but it’s unclear if he was related to someone under investigation, or the target of the probe himself.

Saipov came to the United States from Uzbekistan in 2010, and had a green card making him a permanent legal resident. ABC Chicago reports that he came under the Diversity Visa Program, which provides a lottery for people from countries with few immigrants in the U.S.

Dilnoza Abdusamatova, 24, told the Washington Post that Saipov stayed with her family in Cincinnati for his first two weeks in the country because their fathers were friends. She said he then moved to Florida to start a trucking company, and got married. “He stopped talking to us when he got married,” Abdusamatova said.

Photo: Joseph Garnett Jr./Getty Images

While working as a truck driver in Fort Myers, Florida, Saipov met a fellow Uzbek immigrant, Kobiljon Matkarov.

“He was a very good person when I knew him,” he told the New York Times. “He liked the U.S. He seemed very lucky, and all the time he was happy and talking like everything is O.K. He did not seem like a terrorist, but I did not know him from the inside.”

On Tuesday evening, two plainclothes police officers interviewed residents in a Tampa apartment complex where Saipov once lived. Neighbors there said he lived there with with his wife and two or three children, and an older woman they believed to be Saipov’s mother or mother-in-law. Kyong Eagan, who lives in the complex, told the Daily Beast that Saipov would bring her home-cooked meals, saying he wanted to share his country’s food with her, and gave her some household appliances when the family moved last summer. “I just can’t believe it at all. He was just so genuine. I’m just so shocked,” she said.”

Most recently, Saipov was living with his family in Paterson, New Jersey. FBI officials were expected to search his home and car on Tuesday night. The truck used in the attack was rented from a Home Depot in Passaic, New Jersey, and an official told the Times that a white Toyota minivan believed to be Saipov’s was found parked outside the store.

Uber confirmed that Saipov drove for the ride-sharing company, and said he had passed a background check. “We are horrified by this senseless act of violence,” the company said in a statement. “Our hearts are with the victims and their families. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide our full assistance.”