At Least 12 Dead in Bronx Fire, NYC’s Deadliest Blaze in Decades

A fire tore through an apartment building in the Bronx on Thursday night, leaving at least 12 people dead, including a 1-year-old child. Four people were critically injured and two sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“This will rank as one of the worst losses of life to a fire in many, many years,” de Blasio said during a press conference. “We may lose others as well.”

The FDNY said the fire broke out shortly before 7 p.m. on the first floor of a five-story building located at 2363 Prospect Avenue in Belmont, which is near Fordham University and the Bronx Zoo. The cause has yet to be determined.

The fire department arrived in minutes, and eventually more than 160 firefighters were on the scene. Within an hour it had grown to a four-alarm fire, and the blaze was brought under control around 9 p.m.

One resident, who would not give her name, told the New York Times that the escaped the fire with her daughter and two children from a neighbor’s family, but other children were left behind. “I had one on my front and one on my back,” she said, crying. “I couldn’t carry the rest of them.”

Luz Hernandez, another resident, said she smelled burning rubber in her fourth floor apartment and a short time later her home was filled with smoke that made the room pitch-black. She fled with her husband and two sons, 11 and 16, down the fire escape.

At least 12 people were rescued from the building. The Red Cross was on the scene assisting residents driven out into the frigid street, and a nearby school offered temporary housing.

The blaze is the deadliest in New York City since a fire at the Happy Land social club killed 87 people in 1990. A decade ago in the Bronx, nine children and one adult died in a fire started by an overheated cord to a space heater.