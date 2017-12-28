Activist Erica Garner Reportedly Brain-dead After Heart Attack

Photo: Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Erica Garner, who emerged as a prominent civil-rights activist after the 2014 killing of her father at the hands of the NYPD, is brain-dead after suffering a massive heart attack, the Daily News is reporting.

“She’s not gone, she’s brain dead,” Garner’s mother, Esaw Snipes-Garner, told the paper. “Physically she is still with us.”

The daughter of Eric Garner suffered a heart attack after an asthma attack, Snipes-Garner told WABC. She said her daughter had her first heart attack in August after having her son, leading doctors to diagnose the 27-year-old with an enlarged heart.

On Wednesday night, an update from Garner’s verified Twitter account said that she suffered “major brain damage.”

Update: Cat scan shows Erica suffered major brain damage from a lack of oxygen while in cardiac arrest. Please continue to pray hard for Erica and pray for her family and kids just as much. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 28, 2017

Garner emerged in recent years as a prominent Black Lives Matter activist and a vital voice in the fight against police brutality. Last year, she became involved in the Democratic presidential primary by endorsing Senator Bernie Sanders in a moving ad.

On Tuesday, Sanders tweeted his well-wishes to Garner and her family.