Explosion Reported Near NYC Port Authority

Photo: BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images

Reports of an explosion near New York’s Port Authority around 7:30am on Monday morning prompted a massive police response and an evacuation of the city’s busiest subway station at Times Square.

Lots of emergency responders on 8th Ave. between 42nd and 43rd streets. pic.twitter.com/AdVuduoAoU — Niraj Chokshi (@NirajC) December 11, 2017

The nature of the explosion is not clear, but several outlets reported that one man had been taken into custody.

Law enforcement officials told the Associated Press that the man was carrying an explosive device that went off. The NYPD said that the attacker had been injured, but no one else.

This is a breaking story — check back for updates.