Foreign-Policy Experts React to Trump’s Jerusalem Decision

By

President Trump’s unilateral decision to formally recognize the contested city of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital may have pleased his supporters (and right-wing Israeli politicians), but it’s a divisive move with aftershocks already rippling through the Middle East — and around the world.

Watch Now

  1. Foreign-Policy Experts React to Trump’s Jerusalem Decision
  2. Watch Fox News Hosts Get Mad About Christmas
  3. Trump’s Surrounded by Big Water
  4. What Black Voters Had to Overcome to Vote in Alabama
  5. World Leaders Who Snubbed Trump in 2017
  6. Roy Moore’s Biggest Fan Is Terrifying
  7. 3 Ways Trump’s Tax Code Benefits Him and His Family
  8. Trump’s War on the Media Has Been Years in the Making
  9. Jeff Sessions Can’t Recall a Lot of Things
  10. Donald Trump’s Greatest Hits in the Style of Those Old CD Commercials
  11. Meet Virginia’s First Transgender Candidate for State Legislature
  12. A Brief History of North Korea in 3 Minutes
  13. Confederate Monuments Are Propaganda — Not History
  14. What the Trump Administration Means When It Says ‘On Notice’
  15. What Donald Trump Did On His First Presidential Vacation
  16. Anthony Scaramucci Is Back on TV, and He’s Got a Few Words for Us
  17. Donald Trump Is His Own Worst Enemy
  18. Here’s What Trump Has Said on Major Policy Issues Before and After Being Elected
Foreign-Policy Experts React to Trump’s Jerusalem Decision

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.