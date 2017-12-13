Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

6:03 p.m.

Infamous ‘Grad Student Tax’ Left Out of Final GOP Bill

Republicans have decided against taxing tuition waivers or eliminating the student-loan-interest deduction, according to reports.

5:41 p.m.

What Black Voters Had to Overcome to Vote in Alabama

“The consistent studies and the consistent research all suggest that there’s some sort of political or racial motivation behind these kinds of laws.”

5:39 p.m.

Federal Reserve Raises Rates, Gives Sunny Economic Forecast for 2018

The central bank expects growth to be higher, and unemployment lower, next year than it is already.

5:16 p.m.

Doug Jones’s Victory Shows the Way Forward for Democrats in the South

Doug Jones assembled the same kind of biracial coalition that always worked for southern Democrats, but without being conservative. Get used to it.

5:08 p.m.

NY Gov. Tells Reporter Her Sexual-Harassment Question Is a ‘Disservice to Women’

Not a great look.

4:41 p.m.

World Leaders Who Snubbed Trump in 2017

“He’s not my bride, and I’m not his groom.”

3:51 p.m.

Leave Steve Bannon Alone!

Contrary to popular belief (and his own delusions), Bannon is far too irrelevant to bear responsibility for the GOP’s loss in Alabama.

3:30 p.m.

White House Withdraws Ghost-Hunting Lawyer’s Nomination to Federal Judgeship

Brett Talley faced criticism over his lack of experience and his failure to disclose that his wife works in the White House.

1:20 p.m.

Frank Rich: The GOP Is About to Tumble Into Full-scale Panic

Roy Moore’s loss in Alabama laid bare some brutal realities for a broken party.

1:17 p.m.

Republicans Rush Toward Final Tax Bill Agreement

Maybe the tax agreement isn’t that tightly wrapped, but Republicans need some positive news ASAP.

1:01 p.m.

Democrat Tina Smith Will Replace Franken in the Senate — and Wants to Run in ’18

She’ll become the 22nd woman currently serving in the Senate, and is planning on running in 2018.

12:40 p.m.

How Trump’s ‘Grab Them by the Pussy’ Comments Might Lose Him Congress in the End

The long fuse of the Billy Bush tape may explode in the president’s face.

12:39 p.m.

7 Lessons From the Democrats’ Triumph in Alabama

The suburbs are turning blue, black voters are turning out, and the prospects of “welfare reform” just turned grim.

11:13 a.m.

Democrats Abandon Threats to Shut Down Government to Protect Dreamers

After some saber-rattling, congressional Democratic leaders have decided to pursue Dreamer protections through bipartisan negotiations.

10:40 a.m.

Fire That Burned Through Bel-Air Started at a Nearby Homeless Encampment

Hidden under an overpass, a homeless encampment near one of L.A.’s wealthiest neighborhoods sparked a massive blaze last week.

6:03 a.m.

We Now Know FBI Agents Called Trump an ‘Idiot,’ But Not Why That’s Relevant

While the text messages released by the Justice Department added fuel to attacks on Mueller, we still know little about their significance.

2:12 a.m.

Roy Moore Won’t Concede, Tells Supporters to ‘Wait on God’

State officials confirmed there’s basically no way he can beat Democrat Doug Jones in the Alabama Senate race, so it’s going to be a long wait.

Yesterday at 11:31 p.m.

Jones Upsets Moore and Humiliates Trump in Deep-Red Alabama

On the back of strong turnout from African-Americans and a superior campaign, Doug Jones pulled an upset that will echo into next year’s midterms.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Alabama Voters to Roy Moore: F*ck You and the Horse You Rode in On

The candidate who is Donald Trump, but more so, suffers an ominous defeat.

Yesterday at 10:41 p.m.

Doug Jones’s Victory Shows Why Democrats Must Compete Everywhere

And “you never know when a Republican candidate will turn out to be a sex criminal” isn’t the only reason.