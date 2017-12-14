ISIS Threatens Attacks on U.S. Soil After Trump’s Jerusalem Decision

Photo: Abbas Momani/AFP/Getty Images

The Islamic State warned that it is planning attacks on U.S. soil in response to last week’s announcement by President Trump that the U.S. will recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and, in time, move the U.S. embassy there.

The warnings came Thursday through ISIS social-media accounts and carried the titles “Wait for Us” and “ISIS in Manhattan.” Along with the written threats were images of Times Square and of what Reuters says “appeared to be an explosive bomb belt and detonator.”

The message, which at one point refers to Trump as a “dog,” reads: “We will do more ops in your land, until the final hour and we will burn you with the flames of war which you started in Iraq, Yemen, Libya and Syria and Afghan. Just you wait.”

ISIS, which has seen its caliphate shrink dramatically in 2017, is hardly alone in its antipathy for Trump’s decision. In the days after the announcement, protesters took to the streets all across the Middle East as governments of nearby nations criticized the move. Demonstrations turned violent in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, where dozens were injured in clashes between Palestinians and Israeli troops. Late last week, Israel responded to rocket fire from protesters with an air strike that reportedly killed two.