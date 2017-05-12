The biased liberal news media has focused enormous attention on women who claim to have been hit on (or worse) as teenagers by Roy Moore, excavating their evidence in grim detail. (“That’s the age I was when I dated Roy Moore, because my braces were off,” one woman tells the Washington Post, revisiting her yearbook that Moore signed.) Yet these one-sided accounts fail to give equal attention to a far larger group: women who made it through their teenage years without Roy Moore trying to get into their pants.

“We need to make it clear that there’s a group of non-accusers, that have not accused the judge of any sexual misconduct or anything illegal,” explains one of Moore’s campaign spokespeople on CNN.

Roy Moore Spox: "Poppy, we need to make it clear there's a group of non-accusers." pic.twitter.com/zWEXQIExgK — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 5, 2017

If you surveyed every girl who lived in Alabama in the late 1980s, probably fewer than one percent claim Moore touched them inappropriately or even tried to date them. Indeed, there are billions of women in the world, and only a tiny percentage of them has made a credible accusation against Roy Moore of sexual misconduct with a minor. It’s sad that the media has ignored their stories.