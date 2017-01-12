Michael Flynn to Plead Guilty Over False Statements to FBI

Photo: Pool/Getty Images

Retired general Michael Flynn, who was President Trump’s national security adviser before resigning in February, will plead guilty on Friday to making a false statement to the FBI, multiple sources reported.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has charged Flynn with “willfully and knowingly” making “false, fictitious, and fraudulent statements” to the agency about his conversations with Russia’s ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Flynn was taken into custody Friday morning, and was expected to appear in court at around 10:30 a.m.

Speculation had been mounting for weeks that Flynn, whose dealings with Russia and Turkey had long drawn scrutiny from Mueller, would cooperate with the special prosecutor in exchange for lenient treatment for him and his son.

The relatively minor false-statement charge suggests that Flynn is divulging information to Mueller that could implicate figures even farther up the chain of command.

Flynn served as the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency under President Obama until his firing in 2014. He emerged last year as an ardent support of President Trump, and was among Hillary Clinton’s most vicious critics during the presidential campaign, memorably telling a Republican National Convention crowd that “If I did a tenth of what she did, I’d be in jail today!” and joining in a “Lock her up!” chant.

Flynn was forced out of the Trump administration, purportedly because he misled Vice-President Pence about his conversations with Kislyak.

In March, President Trump suggested in a tweet that Flynn should seek immunity from the Russia-investigation “witch hunt.”

This is a developing story — check back for updates.