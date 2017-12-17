New York’s 20 Most-Read Stories in 2017

Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

8:52 a.m.

Trump’s National Security Plan Only Makes Sense If the World Is a Zero-Sum Game

And even then, it’s light on detail and innovative strategies.

7:00 a.m.

Republicans Say Democrats Secretly Like the Trump Tax Cuts. Uh, No.

“Their hearts are there,” says Ivanka Trump. No, they’re really not.

6:31 a.m.

Mueller Probe Expected to Last Through 2018, Despite What Trump’s Lawyers Say

A meeting later this week between Trump’s attorneys and Mueller’s is expected to confirm that the White House timetable is highly unrealistic.

2:58 a.m.

Trump Pulling Gorsuch Over ‘Disloyalty’ Would’ve Been Crazier Than Firing Comey

Trump reportedly reconsidered his Supreme Court nomination — one of his only major accomplishments — due to Gorsuch’s mild, strategic criticism.

12:08 a.m.

Paul Manafort Can Go Home for the Holidays, If He Brings His Ankle Monitor

Trump’s former campaign chairman won’t let house arrest keep him from celebrating Christmas in the Hamptons.

Yesterday at 11:20 p.m.

Judge Rules Two Undocumented Women in Federal Custody Can Have Abortions

“The judge’s decision is a reminder that both the law and justice are on our side,” ACLU lawyer Brigitte Amiri said.

Yesterday at 7:23 p.m.

U.S. Isolated on U.N. Security Council As Allies Condemn Trump Jerusalem Action

Trump has united the world all right: against the United States.

Yesterday at 6:47 p.m.

The Trump Tax Cuts Just Got Even More Skewed to the Rich

The Senate bill gave 62 percent of its tax cuts to the top 1 percent of income earners. In the final tax bill, their share goes up to 83 percent.

Yesterday at 6:10 p.m.

Trump Judicial Nominee Who Flopped at Hearing Withdraws Nomination

A small victory for competence.

Yesterday at 4:35 p.m.

The GOP Tax Bill Was Manifestly Corrupt Long Before the ‘Corker Kickback’

Corker is concerned about how a giveaway to wealthy investors like him made it into a tax bill full of giveaways to wealthy investors like him.

Yesterday at 4:11 p.m.

North Korea and Iran Are Footnotes in Trump’s National Security Speech

Maybe we can get through the holidays without a preemptive war.

Yesterday at 3:42 p.m.

Trump Reacts to Train Crash by Tweeting About His TBA Infrastructure Plan

This doesn’t make any sense from a political or human-behavior perspective.

Yesterday at 1:55 p.m.

House GOP May Skip Town and Cause a Pre-Christmas Government Shutdown

Paul Ryan and the House GOP are jumping off a cliff and hoping the Senate follows. If they don’t, the government will shut down.

Yesterday at 12:53 p.m.

Multiple Killed After Amtrak Train Derails in Washington State

It was the first day of a new route between Seattle and Portland.

Yesterday at 12:25 p.m.

Trump Revises 2017 Election History, Predicts GOP Win in 2018

Since Trump can never be wrong, he’s treating 2017’s special elections as one long GOP triumph, which will be repeated next November.

Yesterday at 11:14 a.m.

Why Trump Might Fire Rod Rosenstein Instead of Robert Mueller

The question is not so much whether Trump will erupt in rage but when, and where he will direct it.

Yesterday at 10:42 a.m.

Trump Administration Dropping Climate Change As National Security Threat

Hurricanes, floods, and fires don’t count.

Yesterday at 9:58 a.m.

Chris Christie’s Successor Took a Hilarious Beachgate Photo

And Christie was pissed.

Yesterday at 6:22 a.m.

Congress Fears Release of Bombshell Sexual-Misconduct Exposé That May Not Exist

Meanwhile, more lawmakers are embracing calls to reform the current reporting system, which doesn’t satisfy victims or the accused.

Yesterday at 2:50 a.m.

Power Restored to Atlanta Airport After Debilitating 11-Hour Outage

Thousands of passengers were stranded in terminals and on planes stuck on the tarmac.