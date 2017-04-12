Presidential Attacks on the FBI Are Losing Their Novelty

Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Picture it: hours after FBI Director James Comey reveals that the bureau is reopening its investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server days before the 2016 election, President Obama launches into a public tirade. He calls Comey a liar, suggests that there’s a widespread conspiracy within the FBI to get Donald Trump elected, and laments that the FBI’s credibility is now garbage.

Now imagine the reaction from Republicans in Congress. Is the harshest criticism a warning that President Obama should choose his words more carefully, for his own sake?

Of course, President Obama said no such thing, and if he had he would have been denounced by Republicans, and probably many Democrats, for threatening the independence of the FBI. Yet, unsurprisingly, GOP lawmakers had little to say after Trump attacked the bureau in a series of tweets on Sunday morning.

So General Flynn lies to the FBI and his life is destroyed, while Crooked Hillary Clinton, on that now famous FBI holiday “interrogation” with no swearing in and no recording, lies many times...and nothing happens to her? Rigged system, or just a double standard? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

Many people in our Country are asking what the “Justice” Department is going to do about the fact that totally Crooked Hillary, AFTER receiving a subpoena from the United States Congress, deleted and “acid washed” 33,000 Emails? No justice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

I never asked Comey to stop investigating Flynn. Just more Fake News covering another Comey lie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

Tainted (no, very dishonest?) FBI “agent’s role in Clinton probe under review.” Led Clinton Email probe. @foxandfriends Clinton money going to wife of another FBI agent in charge. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

After years of Comey, with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more), running the FBI, its reputation is in Tatters - worst in History! But fear not, we will bring it back to greatness. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

Report: “ANTI-TRUMP FBI AGENT LED CLINTON EMAIL PROBE” Now it all starts to make sense! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

As the L.A. Times notes, it appears Trump was tweeting along with a Fox & Friends discussion of the news that Peter Strzok, as the FBI’s deputy head of counterintelligence, was removed from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team last summer after he and another agent exchanged texts that expressed negative views about Trump. Strzok played a significant role in both the Clinton email investigation, and the probe of potential links between the Trump campaign and Russia. Per the Times, the team at Fox News suggested this was proof that Comey colluded with Strzok to make sure Clinton would be cleared, and Trump’s associates would be indicted … months after both Comey and Strzok ended their involvement with the probe.

The morning show team also suggested that Strozk’s alleged bias was evidence that he and Comey had colluded to improperly clear Clinton of criminal charges in the email probe while somehow implicating the president’s associates in wrongdoing related to the special counsel’s Russia investigation.

Co-host Pete Hegseth summarized his concerns, saying: “Comey’s being briefed on Hillary Clinton’s email investigation by a guy who’s in the tank for Hillary Clinton, which is the greatest fear that we all have: that the deep state has infiltrated the so-called Justice Department or the FBI.”

The only notable Republican rebuttal on Sunday came from Senator Lindsey Graham, who said that while he thinks some of Comey’s decisions as director were “very, very wrong” he does not agree that the FBI has no credibility. Then he offered a warning to the president: “There’s an ongoing criminal investigation. Comey may be part of it. You tweet and comment regarding ongoing criminal investigations at your own peril.”

.@LindseyGrahamSC: You tweet and comment regarding ongoing criminal investigations at your own peril, I’d be careful if I were you, Mr. President, and I’d watch this pic.twitter.com/K8KsfOg7Ri — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) December 3, 2017

Graham was probably referencing Trump’s earlier tweet that suggested he knew Michael Flynn had lied to the FBI when he fired his national security adviser, then urged Comey to go easy on him. Understandably, Trump potentially admitting to obstruction of justice in a tweet was the main topic of debate on Sunday, but former Justice Department officials – many of whom were fired by Trump – remained hung up on the president attacking the FBI’s integrity:

“I want the American people to know this truth: The FBI is honest. The FBI is strong. And the FBI is, and always will be, independent.”

Me (June 8, 2017) pic.twitter.com/OZ1ZiBrMNL — James Comey (@Comey) December 3, 2017

The FBI is in “tatters”? No. The only thing in tatters is the President’s respect for the rule of law. The dedicated men and women of the FBI deserve better. — Sally Yates (@SallyQYates) December 4, 2017

This is true. So many men and women in the FBI put their lives on the line for us around the clock. Every day I worked with the Bureau was an honor. Thank you for your service. https://t.co/bYBrJAMWnm — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) December 3, 2017

Nope. Not letting this go. The FBI’s reputation is not in “tatters”. It’s composed of the same dedicated men and women who have always worked there and who do a great, apolitical job. You’ll find integrity and honesty at FBI headquarters and not at 1600 Penn Ave right now — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) December 3, 2017

“Every day, FBI Special Agents put their lives on the line to protect the American public from national security and criminal threats,” said a statement from Thomas O’Connor, president of the FBI Agents Association, which represents 14,000 current and former agents.

“Agents perform these duties with unwavering integrity and professionalism and a focus on complying with the law and the Constitution. This is why the FBI continues to be the premier law enforcement agency in the world. FBI Agents are dedicated to their mission; suggesting otherwise is simply false.

The president lashing out at the nation’s top law enforcement agency is the type of thing that should get everyone riled up, not just those he attacked. But to be fair to lawmakers, Trump has been picking fights with the intelligence agencies since before his inauguration and at this point one can’t be expected to address all of his threats to the rule of law.