Report: Trump Was Emailed Access to Hacked WikiLeaks Documents Before Election

Photo: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

CNN reported on Friday morning that someone sent an email directly to President Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and others in the Trump organization in September 2016, offering them access to a website where hacked WikiLeaks documents were stored.

The email was uncovered among documents handed over to Congressional investigators looking into Russian interference in last year’s election. Donald Trump Jr. spent eight hours testifying before the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, and sources told CNN that he was questioned about the message. Trump’s lawyer, Alan Futerfas, told the outlet that his client had no recollection of it.

The email, sent on September 4 — well after WikiLeaks had released hacked documents from the Democratic National Committee — offered a decryption key and website address for hacked WikiLeaks documents, which is in keeping with the organization’s modus operandi. The email also advertised access to the hacked emails of Colin Powell, the former secretary of State. His emails were publicly released ten days later by DC Leaks, a likely Russian-backed outfit.

But a lot of questions about the newly reported email remain, including whether it actually came from WikiLeaks. The sender’s name was listed as Mike Erickson, but neither congressional investigators nor CNN could confirm that person’s identity.

There’s no evidence that any action was taken after the email was received. But three weeks after the attempt, Donald Trump Jr. began exchanging Twitter direct messages with the WikiLeaks account. As part of that conversation, WikiLeaks asked Trump Jr. to get his father to tweet about the hacked emails of Clinton campaign chief of staff John Podesta — which Trump did, just minutes later. At the very least, the latest revelation is yet more evidence of an uncomfortable closeness between the Trump campaign and an organization that Republicans, once upon a time, hated.