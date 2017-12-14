Roy Moore Still Hasn’t Conceded

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Democrat Doug Jones’s surprise victory over Republican Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race was clear by around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. Still, Moore refused to concede, assuring supporters that there would be a recount and instructing them to “wait on God and let this process play out.” Over 24 hours later – despite officials saying that, with all precincts reporting, Jones received 671,151 votes to Moore’s 650,436 – Moore is still waiting on God.

On Wednesday evening, Moore released a video declaring that “the battle rages on.” “Immorality sweeps over our land. Even our political process has been affected with baseless and false allegations, which have become more relevant than the true issues that affect our country,” said Moore, a right-wing extremist and bigot whose campaign was derailed when the public learned that he had a history of dating and sexually assaulting teenage girls.

He continued: “In this race, we have not received the final count to include military and provisional ballots. This has been a very close race – and we are awaiting certification by the secretary of state.” Meanwhile, Alabama secretary of state John Merrill has now said several times that he does not expect the results to change.