Time Is Running Out for DACA Recipients

On September 5, the Trump administration announced its decision to repeal the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. There are 800,000 people who rely on DACA to study, work, and live in the U.S. Dreamers will be able to stay in the country until their DACA expires, however Citizenship and Immigration Services is not accepting any new DACA applicants. Now, advocacy groups are fighting to get a Clean Dream Act passed.