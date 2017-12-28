Time Is Running Out for DACA Recipients
On September 5, the Trump administration announced its decision to repeal the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. There are 800,000 people who rely on DACA to study, work, and live in the U.S. Dreamers will be able to stay in the country until their DACA expires, however Citizenship and Immigration Services is not accepting any new DACA applicants. Now, advocacy groups are fighting to get a Clean Dream Act passed.
Watch Now
- Time Is Running Out for DACA Recipients
- Foreign-Policy Experts React to Trump’s Jerusalem Decision
- Watch Fox News Hosts Get Mad About Christmas
- Trump’s Surrounded by Big Water
- What Black Voters Had to Overcome to Vote in Alabama
- World Leaders Who Snubbed Trump in 2017
- Roy Moore’s Biggest Fan Is Terrifying
- 3 Ways Trump’s Tax Code Benefits Him and His Family
- Trump’s War on the Media Has Been Years in the Making
- Jeff Sessions Can’t Recall a Lot of Things
- Donald Trump’s Greatest Hits in the Style of Those Old CD Commercials
- Meet Virginia’s First Transgender Candidate for State Legislature
- A Brief History of North Korea in 3 Minutes
- Confederate Monuments Are Propaganda — Not History
- What the Trump Administration Means When It Says ‘On Notice’
- What Donald Trump Did On His First Presidential Vacation
- Anthony Scaramucci Is Back on TV, and He’s Got a Few Words for Us
- Donald Trump Is His Own Worst Enemy
- Here’s What Trump Has Said on Major Policy Issues Before and After Being Elected