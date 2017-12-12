President Trump Fires Off Particularly Gross Tweet About Kirsten Gillibrand

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

It was no surprise when President Trump attacked Senator Kirsten Gillibrand via Twitter on Tuesday morning; this week, the New York Democrat, among the most outspoken people in politics on matters of sexual misconduct, called on him to resign over the many allegations he has faced since last year.

Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

But his quintessentially Trumpian choice of wording — “would do anything,” with its unsubtle sexual implications — felt even more crass than usual.

Gillibrand responded quickly and pithily.

You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office. https://t.co/UbQZqubXZv — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 12, 2017

On Tuesday morning, Trump accuser Melinda McGillivray appeared on Megyn Kelly Today to recount her experience being groped by the president. Several of the 19 women who have alleged sexual misconduct by Trump have gone on television this week, as the unceasing wave of charges against powerful men has renewed attention to the charges against him.

In another Tuesday morning tweet, the president denied even knowing the women who have spoken out.