Trump Goes After FBI in Morning Tweetstorm

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In a series of irate tweets Sunday morning, President Trump denigrated the FBI, insisting that the bureau was biased in its investigation of Hillary Clinton and calling former director James Comey a liar.

After years of Comey, with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more), running the FBI, its reputation is in Tatters - worst in History! But fear not, we will bring it back to greatness. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

Tainted (no, very dishonest?) FBI “agent’s role in Clinton probe under review.” Led Clinton Email probe. @foxandfriends Clinton money going to wife of another FBI agent in charge. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

The angry missives came two days after Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. On Saturday, Trump seemed to worsen his own situation by implying that he had known about those lies all along.

Also on Saturday, the New York Times reported that Peter Strzok, one of Robert Mueller’s top investigators in his probe into Russian electoral interference, had been removed from the investigation for allegedly sending anti-Trump text messages. Strzok was also a lead investigator in the case involving Hillary Clinton’s email server, which did not escape Trump’s notice.

Report: “ANTI-TRUMP FBI AGENT LED CLINTON EMAIL PROBE” Now it all starts to make sense! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

Trump also retweeted a former columnist who advanced the right-wing talking point that Andrew McCabe, the Deputy Director of the FBI, is overly cozy with James Comey and Hillary Clinton. This, in his estimation, was grounds for a mass purge of agents, who would presumably be replaced with Trump loyalists.

Wray needs to clean house. Now we know the politicization even worse than McCabe's ties to McAuliffe/Clinton. It also infected his top investigator PETER STRZOK, who sent texts bashing Trump & praising Hillary during campaign. Strzok led Hillary probe & supervised Trump probe! https://t.co/0y403oeqvX — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 2, 2017

Maybe the president will calm down after brunch, but probably not.