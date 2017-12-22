Trump Hurries to Sign Tax Bill Because the TV Told Him To

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump’s first major legislative accomplishment is official. Late Friday morning, a hastily gathered crowd watched him sign his name to a massive tax cut that will ensure a very merry Christmas to his fellow millionaires and billionaires.

Trump told the press that he initially planned to sign the bill in early January at a “big formal ceremony,” but changed his mind after watching TV this morning. “I watched the news this morning they were all saying, ‘Will he keep his promise? Will he sign it by Christmas.’ And I called downstairs and I said, get it ready, we have to sign it now,” Trump said.

Trump on signing the tax bill: "I was going to wait for a formal signing some time in early January, but then I watched the news this morning and they were all saying, 'Will he keep his promise, will he sign it by Christmas?'" pic.twitter.com/2Y1wHAjj5E — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 22, 2017

He said he didn’t just hear this question posed on Fox News, his favorite news network. “Every one of the networks,” he said, was asking if he’d sign it by Christmas. And so he hurried to put pen to paper before jetting off to Mar-a-lago, where he’ll celebrate the holiday surrounded by those he loves most — rich people who stay at his resorts.