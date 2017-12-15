Trump Lauds Cops, Rips Immigrants and Media in Speech to FBI

Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump may have a complicated relationship with the FBI, but at Friday’s FBI National Academy graduation in Quantico his speech praising law enforcement and criticizing immigration was greeted with cheers and laughs from a friendly crowd.

Trump addressed a class of local law-enforcement graduating from a program for officers around the country, not new FBI agents, which might explain the warm reception. Earlier this month, Trump tweeted that the FBI’s reputation is that worst it’s ever been and urged director Christopher Wray to “clean house.”

After years of Comey, with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more), running the FBI, its reputation is in Tatters - worst in History! But fear not, we will bring it back to greatness. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

Trump used the beginning of the speech to praise-law enforcement officials, to whom he claimed to be “more loyal than anyone else can be.” He quickly pivoted to one of his favorite topics — violent crime in Chicago, a city where racist police practices have drawn rebukes from the Justice Department.

“What the hell is going on in Chicago,” he said as some in the crowd laughed. “What the hell is happening there?”

Trump on crime in Chicago: "What the hell is going on in Chicago? What the hell is happening there?" pic.twitter.com/HMTANkGYSz — Axios (@axios) December 15, 2017

Trump went on to say that anyone who kills a police officer should be put to death. It’s an idea he often returns to, and in December of 2015, he promised “one of the first things I’d do” is mandate the death penalty for “anybody killing a police officer.” He hasn’t kept that promise, of course, in part because doing so would be unconstitutional.

.@POTUS: "We will protect those who protect us and we believe criminals who kill police officers should get the death penalty." pic.twitter.com/f570gnAmuE — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 15, 2017

Trump then turned to immigration and showed that, nearly a year into his presidency, he still doesn’t understand how the immigration lottery system works. Trump suggested, as he has before, that foreign countries control who gets into the U.S. through the lottery system and that they are intentionally shipping over their “worst people.”

Trump goes after the visa lottery system: "They give us their worst people, they put them in a bin." pic.twitter.com/tbEJMrdWkL — Axios (@axios) December 15, 2017

Trump got pretty much everything wrong about the immigration lottery. Applicants must have skills or education to come to the U.S. and they undergo background checks before being admitted. If lottery winners raise red flags, the U.S. can deny them entry to the country.

He then turned to MS-13, a gang that doesn’t pose anywhere near the threat to Americans that Trump seems to think.

President Trump's message for gang members: "To any member of MS-13 listening. We will find you. We will arrest you. We will jail you. We will throw you the hell out of the country." https://t.co/gpZjhucWwj pic.twitter.com/yU1zzK2igB — CNN (@CNN) December 15, 2017

