What the Hell Is Happening in Iran?

Anti-government protests continued in cities across Iran for a third day on Saturday, marking the most widespread unrest in the country since the pro-democracy Green Movement in 2009 — though nowhere near the same scale thus far. Thousands of pro-government protesters took to the streets in Tehran on Saturday as well. It was, ironically, a preplanned celebration of the anniversary of the crackdown on the Green Movement, providing the government and its supporters with an opportunity to push back.

The unrest began with a protest in Iran’s second largest city, Mashhad, on Thursday, apparently led by hard-liners who wanted to voice their opposition to the reformist policies of Iranian president Hassan Rouhani. Protests don’t always go as planned in Iran, however, since people sometimes take advantage of the rare opportunities to express dissent publicly, regardless of the original organizers’ intentions. That seems to be what happened in Mashhad, since what was an anti-Rouhani protest morphed into an anti-regime one, decrying rising prices, corruption, and Iran’s foreign-policy expenditures in places like Syria and Lebanon:

این ویدئو را یکی از مخاطبان از تجمع اعتراضی امروز مردم در #مشهد فرستاده. فرماندار مشهد تظاهرات و تجمع اعتراضی امروز در این شهر را غیرقانونی خوانده و گفته است که نیروی انتظامی با تجمع‌کنندگان "بسیار با مدارا" برخورد کرده است. pic.twitter.com/xQPMOolyA0 — BBC Persian (@bbcpersian) December 28, 2017

The protests, publicized on the popular social-media network Telegram and subsequently reported on by foreign-based satellite news networks, then quickly spread to other major cities on Friday, including Tehran and surprising places like the holy city of Qom.

Chants in the holy city of Qom tonight, the spiritual center of #Iran: “We don’t want an Islamic Republic!” pic.twitter.com/ilawigFGej — Holly Dagres (@hdagres) December 29, 2017

The seemingly spontaneous, mostly provincial protests varied in size, and some, like in the mostly Kurdish city of Kermanshah, resulted in violent clashes with police where arrests were made, while others appear to have been peaceful. The protests continued on Saturday, despite the government’s warning against participating in “illegal gatherings.”

As The Guardian and New York Times point out, small protests focused on economic issues are normal in Iran, but politically charged protests across the country where people feel safe chanting “death to the dictator” — a knock on Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei — are not. The protests will undoubtedly be an important test for the relatively moderate Rouhani administration, and even some reformers in the country are suspicious about what forces may be at play behind the unrest. Some experts aren’t surprised at the sudden wave of protests, however, noting the economic discontent created by the ongoing rise of the cost of living as well as the unemployment rate in the country.

On Friday, the Trump administration, which has sought to undo President Obama’s diplomatic progress with Iran and has even flirted with fantasies of promoting regime change, criticized Iran’s government and urged it to allow the protests to continue. Calling for restraint against peaceful protests is the standard response to unrest in Iran from any administration, though this White House added some Trumpian flare:

Many reports of peaceful protests by Iranian citizens fed up with regime’s corruption & its squandering of the nation’s wealth to fund terrorism abroad. Iranian govt should respect their people’s rights, including right to express themselves. The world is watching! #IranProtests — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2017

Now, even Iran experts aren’t sure what will happen next. As always, regime-change cheerleaders in the West should probably temper their expectations, but if the protests continue, spread, and increase in size — with or without prompting a violent crackdown by regime security forces — it could lead to a new political crisis in the country at a time when it already faces a resurgent rival in Saudi Arabia and a U.S. administration that seems reflexively anti-Iran.

There are also now many more ways for reports and videos about the protests, as well as any attempted crackdown, to spread quickly than there were during the last unrest in 2009 — though, the Green Movement was triggered by a major national news event, the likely fraudulent outcome of a presidential election, rather than a range of issues.

Then again, as analyst Ali Reza Eshraghi pointed out in a Twitter thread on Saturday, the Iranian regime has been afraid of public protests over economic malaise for decades, and while this new unrest comes nowhere near the magnitude of the 2009 protests, it also marks the first time that protests of this nature have occurred simultaneously throughout both provincial capitals and small towns. There has also been support from hard-liners, who want the protests to tarnish Rouhani.

The dilemma for Iranian conservatives is that they would normally blame these protests on stooges of the US and Israel but can't this time because they want to legitimize the protestors' economic grievances to tarnish Rouhani. — Arash Karami (@thekarami) December 30, 2017

Stepping back, NIAC research director Reza Marashi, who worked in the Office of Iranian Affairs for the State Department under the Obama administration, notes that the current political climate in Iran does not appear conducive to massive change, but that the gap between state and society will remain — making protest waves like the present one possible — so long as the political, economic, and social aspirations of the Iranian people remain unmet.