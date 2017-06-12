Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

4 mins ago

Breaking News: Putin to Run for Reelection!

Putin will soon challenge Josef Stalin’s all-time record for hegemony in Moscow.

1:51 p.m.

Mike Pence, First Toady

Some see Pence as a rival to Donald Trump, but he’s actually earned exceptional power by brownnosing the man who saved his political career.

12:40 p.m.

California Wildfires Spread, Closing Freeways and Destroying Homes

A new fire that ignited Wednesday morning and shut down the 405 is now threatening Bel-Air.

12:25 p.m.

Democratic Senators Call on Al Franken to Resign

After a seventh woman accused Franken of sexual harassment Wednesday, several of the senator’s colleagues called on him to step down.

11:48 a.m.

Shutting Down the Government for Dreamers May Be Risky for Democrats

Of all the reasons for triggering a government shutdown, reestablishing DACA protections ranks low in public support.

11:42 a.m.

After Tax Cut for the Rich, Trump Hopes to Take Food From Poor Kids

The president plans to cut off food aid to low-income children whose parents are unemployed, or test positive for marijuana.

10:49 a.m.

Doctors Find Abnormalities in Brains of ‘Sonic Attack’ Victims

Investigators think the so-called “sonic attack” on U.S. embassy workers in Cuba has been mislabeled.

8:23 a.m.

Lobbyists and Tax Lawyers Can’t Believe What a Gift Republicans Have Given Them

“We have a new tool to play with.”

6:15 a.m.

Trump’s Expected Israel Embassy Move Has Already Sparked New Middle East Turmoil

Though the U.S. embassy won’t move to Jerusalem for years, it’s raised concerns about violent protests and strained diplomatic relations.

12:58 a.m.

The Flaw in Strategic Genius Steve Bannon’s Effort to Sour Utah on Mitt Romney

He said Romney hid behind Mormonism to avoid Vietnam, proving he has less integrity than alleged predator Roy Moore. That won’t go over well in Utah.

Yesterday at 11:20 p.m.

If Trump Has Time for Golf, He Has Time for Court, Accuser Says

Summer Zervos was in Manhattan District Court today trying to bring her case against President Trump.

Yesterday at 9:14 p.m.

Lena Dunham Claims She Warned Clinton Campaign That Weinstein Was a ‘Rapist’

Tina Brown also claims she cautioned Clinton officials about Harvey Weinstein’s reputation in 2008.

Yesterday at 7:46 p.m.

President Trump Reportedly Compared Hope Hicks’s Experience to a ‘Coffee Cup’

But he agreed her looks helped.

Yesterday at 7:30 p.m.

Court Can Avoid Clash Between Equality, Religious Liberty in Wedding-Cake Case

By making the decision about free speech rather than a religious exercise, SCOTUS can limit the impact on anti-discrimination laws to a minimum.

Yesterday at 6:31 p.m.

Anthony Kennedy Has a Lot of Thinking to Do

The Supreme Court case over a baker who wouldn’t sell to a gay couple will come down to him. His questions in the case suggest a conflicted man.

Yesterday at 6:14 p.m.

Trump to Delay Israel Embassy Move for at Least 6 Months

But he’ll still manage to upset a lot of people on Wednesday.

Yesterday at 4:30 p.m.

How Icarus Director Bryan Fogel Documented the Russian Olympic Doping Scandal

And helped its key player escape to the United States.

Yesterday at 4:09 p.m.

The Creators of the Implicit Association Test Should Get Their Story Straight

They keep changing their minds about whether or not their Über-popular psychological test can actually predict racist behavior.

Yesterday at 3:51 p.m.

Hatch: If AL Voters Want Alleged Sexual Abuser in Congress, They Can Have One

In sharp contrast to his fellow Mormon Mitt Romney, Orrin Hatch now sees nothing wrong with Roy Moore’s behavior if he’s elected.

Yesterday at 3:19 p.m.

Russia Banned From 2018 Winter Olympics Over Doping Program

Putin’s not gonna like this.