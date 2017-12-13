World Leaders Who Snubbed Trump in 2017
Trump has rankled world leaders with his tweets and his actions, but the international community has more than held their own in their responses at public appearances—and behind closed doors.
Watch Now
- 1988 Was One of the Most Disastrously Insane Years in Donald Trump’s Life
- Trump Protesters Laid Into a Fox News Personality Thursday Night
- Justin Trudeau Just Blew Away a Room of Physicists
- 4 Times Bernie Sanders Was Ahead of the Pack on Key Issues
- A High-School Kid Invented a Miraculous Gel That Can Stop Bleeding Instantly
- Stephen Hawking Thinks Black Holes Could Be Portals to Another Universe
- Kazuyo Sejima Designed an Invisible Train
- 3 Times Elizabeth Warren Laid the Smackdown on Twitter
- Inside the Chinese Plant Where iPhones Are Made
- These Massive Dice Have 120 Sides
- Amal Clooney on Trump Losing the Presidency
- Boston’s Sidewalks Are Covered in Secret Poems You Can Only See When It Rains
- Jill Stein Responds to the ‘Spoiler’ Criticism of Her Campaign
- Watch Jeb Bush Make a Cameo at the Emmys
- Here’s What Trump Has Actually Said About the Iraq War, From the Beginning
- This Vibrant River Is Known As ‘the Liquid Rainbow’
- Prisoners Aren’t Protected Against Slavery Under the 13th Amendment
- There May Be a Tiny, Mysterious Art Museum Hidden on the Moon
- The Northern Lights Have Been Incredibly Spectacular Lately
- MIT Researchers Created a Sanctuary for Bees to Help Save Them From Extinction