5 Questions About North Korea You’re Afraid to Ask

By

As North Korea and South Korea prepare to march under the same flag in the 2018 Winter Olympics, Kim Jong-un would like to assure the South that his nuclear weapons are only pointed at the United States. So, do we need to start building bunkers? A nuclear-policy expert explains the risks.

Tags:

Watch Now

  1. 5 Questions About North Korea You’re Afraid to Ask
  2. The Worst Defenses of Trump’s Racist Comments on Immigration
  3. The Deportation Administration: What’s at Stake
  4. How Trump’s Speaking Style Has Changed Over the Years
  5. Time Is Running Out for DACA Recipients
  6. Foreign-Policy Experts React to Trump’s Jerusalem Decision
  7. Watch Fox News Hosts Get Mad About Christmas
  8. Trump’s Surrounded by Big Water
  9. What Black Voters Had to Overcome to Vote in Alabama
  10. World Leaders Who Snubbed Trump in 2017
  11. Roy Moore’s Biggest Fan Is Terrifying
  12. 3 Ways Trump’s Tax Code Benefits Him and His Family
  13. Trump’s War on the Media Has Been Years in the Making
  14. Jeff Sessions Can’t Recall a Lot of Things
  15. Donald Trump’s Greatest Hits in the Style of Those Old CD Commercials
  16. Meet Virginia’s First Transgender Candidate for State Legislature
  17. A Brief History of North Korea in 3 Minutes
  18. What the Trump Administration Means When It Says ‘On Notice’
  19. What Donald Trump Did On His First Presidential Vacation
  20. Anthony Scaramucci Is Back on TV, and He’s Got a Few Words for Us
5 Questions About North Korea You’re Afraid to Ask

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.