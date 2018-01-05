A Medical Marijuana User’s Message to Jeff Sessions
Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a memo on Thursday which rescinded an Obama-era policy that made it harder for prosecutors to enforce federal laws in states that have legalized marijuana. Now, one medical marijuana user wants the Trump administration to know how MMJ saved her.
Watch Now
- Time Is Running Out for DACA Recipients
- Foreign-Policy Experts React to Trump’s Jerusalem Decision
- Watch Fox News Hosts Get Mad About Christmas
- Trump’s Surrounded by Big Water
- What Black Voters Had to Overcome to Vote in Alabama
- World Leaders Who Snubbed Trump in 2017
- Roy Moore’s Biggest Fan Is Terrifying
- 3 Ways Trump’s Tax Code Benefits Him and His Family
- Trump’s War on the Media Has Been Years in the Making
- Jeff Sessions Can’t Recall a Lot of Things
- Meet Virginia’s First Transgender Candidate for State Legislature
- A Brief History of North Korea in 3 Minutes
- Confederate Monuments Are Propaganda — Not History
- What the Trump Administration Means When It Says ‘On Notice’
- What Donald Trump Did On His First Presidential Vacation
- Anthony Scaramucci Is Back on TV, and He’s Got a Few Words for Us
- Donald Trump Is His Own Worst Enemy