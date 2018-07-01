Bannon: I Didn’t Mean the Stuff I Said About Trump, Jr.

Photo: Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post/Getty Images

In a lengthy statement provided to Axios, newfound Trump Administration enemy Steve Bannon walked back and/or disputed a number of the incendiary comments he gave to author Michael Wolff, whose book Fire and Fury has helped make Bannon persona non grata in the White House.

Bannon statement to Axios: pic.twitter.com/Ph4FJ8pjjM — Stefan Becket (@becket) January 7, 2018

In the quasi-apology, Bannon focuses his “regret” on the comments he made about Donald Trump, Jr.; Trump was particularly upset by Bannon’s attacks on his immediate family.

3 sources close to Bannon say statement was released b/c Bannon felt bad for Don Jr. Bannon has told people he was quoted out of context. “Sometimes Steve does the right thing even when he doesn’t get anything out of it,” ally said https://t.co/EjL2RNGCM3 — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) January 7, 2018

Bannon had told Wolff that Robert Mueller’s prosecutors were “going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV.”

In the statement on Saturday, he calls Trump, Jr a “patriot and a good man.”

Bannon had also told Wolff, of the infamous June 2016 meeting between Russians and Trump campaign officials at Trump Tower: “Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad shit, and I happen to think it’s all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately.”

On Sunday, he clarified that his criticism was reserved for Paul Manafort, not Trump, Jr., which is a mighty tough claim to swallow. Bannon also wrote that “there was no collusion” and that Mueller’s investigation is a “witch hunt.”

Bannon is by nature a pugilist, and he has never shied away from a rousing public battle. But the fallout from Wolff’s book has been so intense, with Trump’s staff taking a unified line against Bannon day after day, and the president reportedly asking allies to choose between him and Bannon — that he appears to have folded this time.

Whether he’ll be welcomed back into the dysfunctional White House family anytime soon is another matter.