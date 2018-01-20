Government Shutdown Liveblog, Day One

Exactly one year after Donald Trump’s inauguration, President Dealmaker is presiding over the first government shutdown since 2013. Democrats and Republicans were, by many accounts, close to cobbling together a last-minute, short-term deal on Friday. But Trump’s hardline advisers steered the impressionable president away from an agreement that would protect Dreamers from deportation, and almost all Democrats refused to cave when the Senate voted before the midnight shutdown deadline. So now it’s blame-game time, with Democrats panning the “Trump shutdown” and Republicans insisting it’s actually the “Schumer shutdown.” (Inventive stuff, guys!)
The conventional wisdom is that one side will fold and the crisis won’t last very long — but that’s what they said about World War I. Below, live updates on the state of the stalemate.
Neither Side Blinking Yet
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan seem to be aligning on an uncompromising strategy: no discussion of DACA until Democrats blink on re-opening the government. This goes directly against the previous positions of both men, but something tells us they won’t be losing any sleep.
McConnell Cold to Idea of Imminent DACA Vote
The Senate Majority Leader said on Saturday morning that he favors dealing with the all-important immigration after the government re-opens, which is unlikely to appeal to the Democrats who have already rejected that premise.
The Suffering of the Congresspeople
Trump Digs in on Twitter