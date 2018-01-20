Government Shutdown Liveblog, Day One

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Exactly one year after Donald Trump’s inauguration, President Dealmaker is presiding over the first government shutdown since 2013. Democrats and Republicans were, by many accounts, close to cobbling together a last-minute, short-term deal on Friday. But Trump’s hardline advisers steered the impressionable president away from an agreement that would protect Dreamers from deportation, and almost all Democrats refused to cave when the Senate voted before the midnight shutdown deadline. So now it’s blame-game time, with Democrats panning the “Trump shutdown” and Republicans insisting it’s actually the “Schumer shutdown.” (Inventive stuff, guys!)

The conventional wisdom is that one side will fold and the crisis won’t last very long — but that’s what they said about World War I. Below, live updates on the state of the stalemate.

Statue of Liberty Closes

Many national parks will remain open during the government shutdown, at least for a while. (Non-essential staff is staying home, so only go camping at a federal site if you’re ok with poorly maintained bathrooms.)

But on Saturday morning, New York City tourists got a rude awakening:

Statue of Liberty & Ellis Island Closed Due to a Lapse in Appropriations. Effective immediately and until further notice. Visit https://t.co/O5XqQvKTSt for ticket refund & new harbor cruise information — Statue of Liberty NM (@StatueEllisNPS) January 20, 2018

Neither Side Looks Ready to Blink

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan seem to be aligning on an uncompromising strategy: no discussion of DACA until Democrats agree to re-open the government. This goes directly against the previous positions of both men, but something tells us they won’t be losing any sleep.

Republicans won’t negotiate immigration until Democrats reopen government.



Democrats won’t reopen government until Republicans negotiate on immigration.



We could be here for a minute. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 20, 2018

McConnell Cold to Idea of Imminent DACA Vote

The Senate Majority Leader said on Saturday morning that he favors dealing with the all-important immigration after the government re-opens, which is unlikely to appeal to the Democrats who have already rejected that premise.

The Suffering of the Congresspeople

Members also complaining to me that the House gym lacks enough towels this morning and they wonder if it’s because of the shutdown. — Robert Costa (@costareports) January 20, 2018

Trump Digs in on Twitter

Democrats are far more concerned with Illegal Immigrants than they are with our great Military or Safety at our dangerous Southern Border. They could have easily made a deal but decided to play Shutdown politics instead. #WeNeedMoreRepublicansIn18 in order to power through mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

This is the One Year Anniversary of my Presidency and the Democrats wanted to give me a nice present. #DemocratShutdown — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018