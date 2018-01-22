Government-Shutdown Liveblog, Day Three

Photo: Handout/White House

It’s day three of the government shutdown, and despite the cautious optimism emanating from some quarters of Washington, Democrats and Republicans still have a ways to go before resolving this thing.

Republican leadership is refusing to hold a vote on DACA before Democrats agree to help reopen the government. A faction of moderate Senate Democrats have signaled that they’d be willing to do so if Mitch McConnell gives them an assurance that he’ll address immigration in the coming weeks. But considering the flimsiness of previous Republican assurances on this issue, they’ll probably need more than a handshake deal. McConnell has scheduled a vote at noon to fund the government through February 8, but it’s already running into problems.

Meanwhile, a vacillating President Trump has been largely on the sidelines (though he is, of course, tweeting his disapproval of Democrats) leaving immigration hawks like John Kelly and Stephen Miller to call the shots from the White House.

What does Monday have in store? Find out in the updates below.

10:15a.m. The White House Wants More Than a Wall

Key reason for shutdown.. a Wall is not enough for White House, multiple admin and Hill sources tell us. ——> “A wall does not equal border security,” a senior admin official said. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 22, 2018

9:30a.m. The End Is Probably Not Near

LATEST AT THIS HOUR: The votes aren't there to reopen the government. Talks ongoing...not clear how it changes before 12pm but my sources are leaving some room for evolution — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) January 22, 2018

Liberals worried centrist Democrats cave on this noon Senate vote. Both parties caucusing beforehand — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) January 22, 2018

1:15 a.m. Weekend Ends for Federal Workers, But Break Is Just Beginning

While congressional leaders had hoped to resolve the shutdown before anyone really noticed, now it will affect hundreds of thousands of federal workers heading back to work on Monday. During the last shutdown 800,000 people were furloughed, but there’s no official count of how many employees will be sent home without pay this time. Even worse, some federal workers were not told whether their jobs were deemed “essential” on Friday, so they might be heading to the office only to be sent home.

Washington, D.C., and the surrounding area will be hit particularly hard. According to the Washington Post, a quarter of the region’s workforce of 3.2 million people could be affected, and it could lose an estimated $200 million per day in productivity.

11:55 p.m. Shutdown Not As “Good” As Trump Expected

The shutdown already forced President Trump to give up his inauguration-anniversary party at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday night, and if it doesn’t end soon it’s going to ruin his trip to Davos too. An unusually high number of Trump administration officials were planning to schmooze with other rich and powerful people in the Swiss Alps this week, but Politico reports the entire trip is now in question. “It would not look very good to have a bunch of senior people in Switzerland if the government is still shut down,” a senior administration official noted.

The shutdown is also hampering preparations for Trump’s State of the Union on January 30. Advisers had urged the president to adopt a more bipartisan tone in the speech, but that won’t work if Congress is in day 11 of a bitter showdown. At least Trump has a lot of time to think about it.

No public events on President Trump’s schedule for a third day in a row (nothing since the shutdown started). Sarah Sanders expected to brief at 1:30 pm tomorrow, per WH. pic.twitter.com/Mj9LH4JZL0 — Monica Alba (@albamonica) January 22, 2018

10:10 p.m. Vote Delayed As Talks Continue

Hopes that the shutdown might be confined to the weekend were dashed when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pushed the next vote from 1 a.m. to noon on Monday, and adjourned for the night.

Senators will be voting on whether to end debate on a measure being negotiated by Senate moderates that involves funding the government through February 8 and a promise from GOP leaders to vote on an immigration bill before then. HuffPost explains:

McConnell said it was his intention for the Senate to finish, “as quickly as possible,” a large appropriations deal that would address spending and disaster relief, as well as continue negotiations on border security and protections for young undocumented immigrants at risk of losing deportation protections after President Donald Trump rescinded the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.

“However,” McConnell said, “should these issues not be resolved by the time the funding bill before us expires on February 8, 2018 — assuming that the government remains open — it would be my intention to proceed to legislation that would address DACA, border security, and related issues.”

This commitment to address immigration in the coming weeks could be crucial. Senators Lindsey Graham and Jeff Flake, two of the four Republicans who voted against Friday’s continuing resolution, said they would support the three-week deal.

However, McConnell would need the support of seven Democrats too, and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said his caucus isn’t there yet. “We have yet to reach an agreement on a path forward that would be acceptable for both sides,” he said. Negotiations are expected to continue on Monday morning.

One major roadblock: Earlier on Sunday House Speaker Paul Ryan said that while a bill to fund the government through February 8 was acceptable, the House would not vote on an immigration bill unless it was supported by the president and included a “comprehensive” approach.

Some Senate Democrats suggested they’d need Ryan to commit to an immigration vote in the House, too. In 2013 the Senate passed a bipartisan immigration bill, but the House never voted on it.

“It depends on whether it’s part of a must-pass bill. That is my strong preference. The goal is to have the [DREAM] Act passed,” said Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal. “I have no confidence, zero, in Paul Ryan bringing that bill to the floor.”

9:30 p.m. Fashion Furlough

Casual wear was spotted throughout the Capitol over the weekend, as some lawmakers embraced the shutdown chaos and others felt the consequences of packing light. “People are starting to run out of clean clothes,” Representative Mike Quigley told The Wall Street Journal.

6:30 p.m. Another Shutdown Letdown?

As of mid–Sunday evening, the shutdown looks likely to remain in effect for the start of the workweek on Monday. That’s despite a meeting between Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer and some bipartisan semi-optimistic buzz about a continuing-resolution compromise.

A post-midnight deal remains possible, but it’s not yet clear how, as there is still no agreement in place.

McConnell and Schumer now discussing proposal by bipartisan group of senators: Short-term CR to reopen govt plus a “commitment” to get DACA, disaster relief, domestic/defense spending. Two leaders will have to determine what commitment means — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 21, 2018

Dem aide says just now that Schumer has not spoken with president or anyone from the WH today — Robert Costa (@costareports) January 21, 2018

Question that remained a sticking point after the bipartisan meeting is this: When would there be a vote on DACA? Dems want before Feb. 8 to tie to next CR; GOP wants after — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 21, 2018

It also remains unclear how or why Democrats would trust GOP promises about allowing that vote, or how House Republicans would respond.

5 p.m. Mano a Mano

McConnell and Schumer meeting now — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) January 21, 2018

4 p.m. Statue of Liberty to Reopen

After a two-day closure, New York governor Andrew Cuomo said the state would step in to make sure visitors can return to Lady Liberty on Monday, even if the federal shutdown drags on.

2:15 p.m. Lindsey Graham Goes After ‘Outlier’ Stephen Miller

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham spoke with reporters on Sunday afternoon and expressed optimism that a deal to end the shutdown would come together soon, even teasing a breakthrough on Sunday night. He also made a point to go after President Trump’s senior policy advisor, Stephen Miller, for being a destructive influence on the process:

Senator Graham: "As long as Steven Miller is in charge of negotiating immigration we are going no where. He’s been an outlier for years.” pic.twitter.com/6aR42Jeiu7 — Alan He (@alanhe) January 21, 2018

Graham had also cricitized Miller, though not by name, in a CNN interview last week. “There are people in the White House who are outliers,” he told anchor Dana Bash on Thursday. “There are people around the president who have an irrational view of immigration. They always have, and if you follow that lead we’ll never get anywhere.”

In the same interview, Graham also questioned White House chief of staff John Kelly’s ability as a dealmaker. Reports have circulated that Kelly has taken on the primary role in negotiating with lawmakers on behalf of the White House, a responsibility that may include convincing Trump that his own dealmaking is insufficient. To Graham, Kelly may not be irrational like Miller, but Kelly’s also “never closed a deal before.”

Graham, like Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, appears to be attempting to use the media to cajole President Trump into taking total control of the White House’s shutdown negotiations. Their colleagues may not all agree with that idea:

Emerging from the bi-partisan meeting, Senators seem convinced that the White House isn’t going to help get the Govt back open— it will be the Senate’s job to get it done. — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) January 21, 2018

1:45 p.m. Schumer: ‘Only Trump’ Can End the Shutdown

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer continued to ding President Trump’s ego on Sunday, noting on the Senate floor that “only Trump” can stop the “Trump shutdown”:

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer: “We are in a Trump shutdown … it all really stems from the President” https://t.co/2rOdhEMU7f — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 21, 2018

Schumer also told CNN on Sunday that he will not support a three-week continuing-resolution stopgap, nor would he support a small deal. “We need a good bipartisan agreement that allows us to get a good defense number, get a good non-defense number, get a vote on the Dreamers bill and get that done, and deal with the disasters, too,” the senator said.

1:00 p.m. A February 8 Compromise?

A bipartisan group of moderates in the Senate is reportedly meeting in the hopes of providing a compromise plan to fund the government through February 8, which would involve a commitment from GOP leaders to hold an immigration vote before then. Politico reports that, according to one unnamed senator, “the moderate group does not want the Senate to vote on any particular immigration proposal but instead on ‘whatever can get 60’ votes.” Whether an immigration vote would also be possible in the House is far from certain.

A Senate vote on a bill to reopen the government through February 8 is already scheduled for 1:00 a.m. Monday, but there is no sign that it will be successful as of midday Sunday.

12:00 p.m.: How Bad Is the Stalemate?

It still looks pretty bad. As of Sunday morning, Schumer hadn’t spoken to President Trump or White House chief of staff John Kelly since Friday. Schumer and Trump had apparently worked out some kind of deal on Friday — including all the funding for Trump’s border wall — but it was blocked by Kelly, likely at the urging of GOP leaders in the Senate and Freedom Caucus members in the House.

In other words, unlike previous administrations, this White House and this president are not one and the same, and GOP leaders in Congress clearly have little faith that Trump is capable of negotiating in their best interests. If Trump has little power to agree to anything, it’s not clear what value there is in appealing to the president at all. Though the White House literally promoted the image of Trump being hard at work on Saturday, the New York Times reports that he has been effectively sidelined and spent the day anxiously watching cable news and worrying about perceptions of his leadership while Kelly worked with GOP lawmakers. White House legislative director Marc Short claimed on Sunday that shutdown talks are underway and making progress.

As NBC’s Kasie Hunt points out, this probably means that party leaders in the Senate will be the central players if any kind of deal is to be reached in the next 24 hours.

In the end, Democrats may seek only a promise from McConnell to let an immigration deal make it to the Senate floor. But that doesn’t mean the deal will make it through either chamber or past the president. And there’s enough evidence to theorize that Republican leaders will never accept a compromise on DACA at all, which might be one reason they’re not enthusiastic about negotiating.

Then again, some D.C. insiders who spoke to Axios think that both parties are just using the shutdown to throw chum to their respective bases and will come together for an inevitable deal, both declaring victory after a few days. We’ll see.

11 a.m.: Marc Short: White House Not Involved With Deranged Ad

White House director of legislative affairs Marc Short told Chuck Todd on Meet the Press that the White House had nothing to do with a commercial released Saturday accusing Democrats of being complicit in murders committed by illegal immigrants.

"You know that ad was created by an outside group... it's not done from people working inside the White House," @Marcshort45 says on an ad attacking Democrats which was paid for by Donald J. Trump for President. #MTP pic.twitter.com/tZgLc3NuTG — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 21, 2018

But …

The ad ends with "I'm Donald Trump and I approve this message" https://t.co/9Sg8MQjVMq — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) January 21, 2018

Only this White House would try to spin the president’s reelection campaign as an “outside group.”

10 a.m.: Cotton Says Trump’s Support Not Enough to Vote for Bill

Arkansas senator Tom Cotton, one of the most right-leaning voices on immigration, said on Meet the Press that President Trump’s support for a compromise to reopen the government would not necessarily guarantee his vote.

.@chucktodd on proposed immigration bills: "Whatever the president eventually agrees to, will you support that bill?"@SenTomCotton: "I can't make that commitment at all." #MTP pic.twitter.com/sYMgxFanNw — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 21, 2018

His comments illustrate the stubbornness of immigration hard-liners in Congress and the Oval Office, who have consistently yoked President Trump to the right, even when he has been eager to make a deal.

7:40 a.m.: Trump Wants to Abolish the Filibuster, McConnell Says No

The president has long professed his desire to get rid of the filibuster, one of the rare points of agreement between him and many liberal commentators. (Though much of his agenda has only needed 50 votes to get through because of budget-reconciliation rules, the spending bill needs 60.) He again tweeted his displeasure with the rule on Sunday morning:

Great to see how hard Republicans are fighting for our Military and Safety at the Border. The Dems just want illegal immigrants to pour into our nation unchecked. If stalemate continues, Republicans should go to 51% (Nuclear Option) and vote on real, long term budget, no C.R.’s! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2018

But in a statement, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said, “The Republican Conference opposes changing the rules on legislation.”

7:30 a.m.: Eric Trump Is Loving the Shutdown

Appearing on Hillary Clinton stalker Jeanine Pirro’s show Saturday night, Trump’s younger son said he thought the shutdown was politically beneficial for Republicans: “Honestly, I think it’s a good thing for us.” That’s the spirit!

7:00 a.m.: An Incredibly Sad Detail From the Oval Office

