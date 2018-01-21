Government-Shutdown Liveblog, Day Two

Photo: Alex Edelman/Picture-Alliance/DPA/AP Images

As we roll into day two of the Great Government Shutdown of 2018, Democrats and Republicans seem far from a deal, with the two sides still in full blame-game mode. (It’s the “Trump shutdown” vs. the “Schumer shutdown.”) The most important barrier to an agreement remains DACA. Democrats want to include protection for Dreamers in any vote to re-open the government; Republican leadership, including President Trump, are trying to pressure Democrats to fold now and deal with immigration later.

Saturday highlights included a Senate debate over Chuck Schumer posters and a Trump ad accusing Democrats of being complicit in murder. So, you know, progress. What surprises does Day Two have in store? Find out below.

Trump Wants Abolishment of Filibuster, McConnell Says No

The president has long professed his desire to get rid of the filibuster, one of the rare points of agreement between him and many liberal commentators. (Though much of his agenda has only needed 50 votes to get through because of budget reconciliation rules, the spending bill needs 60.) He again tweeted his displeasure with the rule on Sunday morning:

Great to see how hard Republicans are fighting for our Military and Safety at the Border. The Dems just want illegal immigrants to pour into our nation unchecked. If stalemate continues, Republicans should go to 51% (Nuclear Option) and vote on real, long term budget, no C.R.’s! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2018

But in a statement, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, “The Republican Conference opposes changing the rules on legislation.”

Eric Trump Is Loving the Shutdown

Appearing on Hillary Clinton stalker Jeanine Pirro’s show Saturday night, Trump’s younger son said he thought the shutdown was politically beneficial for Republicans: “Honestly, I think it’s a good thing for us.” That’s the spirit!

An Incredibly Sad Detail From the Oval Office